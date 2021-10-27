2 Bedroom Home in Benson - $140,000

Tags
Current Subscriber?
Huckelberry was in stable but critical condition at a hospital after being struck by a motorist while riding his bicycle downtown Saturday morning.
For Star subscribers: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema knows the bride and groom but not guests who wore "disrespectful and racist costumes...and she strongly condemns such behavior," her spokesperson said after Bisbee wedding Saturday was beset by protesters.
Sophie and Tim Mason got so sick they nearly orphaned their four children.
Over 40 large-scale sculptures created by local, national and international artists make up the Tucson Jewish Community Center's sculpture garden.
Construction on a marketplace north of Tucson in SaddleBrooke will begin next year.
Patrick Martinez is the the second person arrested in the drive-by killing of Ocean Frederick Washington.
In a game of 121 total plays, it took just three for the Wildcats to continue to tear a hole in the Pac-12 and Arizona record books for consecutive losses.
Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman who was shot in a road rage incident in midtown Tucson.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the road rage shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in midtown Tucson.
A man was arrested in the death of a 69-year-old who lived with him after a fight at their home.
