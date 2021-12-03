Roomy two bedroom, two bath home waiting for next lucky family. Large master bath with two vanities and step in shower. Second full bath in hall. Walk in closets. Double carport, workshop/shed with electric. Chain link fence. Seller in process of repainting. Will replace carpet prior to Close of Escrow, OR grant $1,000.00 flooring allowance.
2 Bedroom Home in Benson - $145,000
