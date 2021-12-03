 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Benson - $145,000

2 Bedroom Home in Benson - $145,000

Roomy two bedroom, two bath home waiting for next lucky family. Large master bath with two vanities and step in shower. Second full bath in hall. Walk in closets. Double carport, workshop/shed with electric. Chain link fence. Seller in process of repainting. Will replace carpet prior to Close of Escrow, OR grant $1,000.00 flooring allowance.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News