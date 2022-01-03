 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Benson - $239,500

2 Bedroom Home in Benson - $239,500

GREAT home located on 3 lots with MORE than enough storage - built-in bookcases and cabinets galore! The master suite boasts a HUGE walk-in closet AND a walk-in shower plus a private exit to a screened in porch. Curl up in front of the fireplace on those cold winter evenings or enjoy the INDOOR POOL any time of the year! With 2,083 square feet you can easily add a 3rd bedroom. This home is within walking distance of the school. Motivated seller! Bring all offers. Call today for a private tour.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News