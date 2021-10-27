90+/- Acre HP Ranch ~ Backs up to the Coronado National Forest in the foothills of the breathtaking Whetstone Mountains with panoramic mountain and valley views. Perfect gentleman's ranch or private get-away with endless riding right out your back gate. You will fall in love with this sweet ranch that is 20 minutes to Benson and less than an hour to Tucson and Tucson International Airport. Included is a cozy two-bedroom one bath home originally constructed in 1931 and nicely maintained with an eat in kitchen with custom cabinetry; open concept dining and living area with original hardwood floors and custom Anderson sliding patio doors; office nook and a basement. In addition to the hardwood, there is carpet in the office area, and bedrooms, with vinyl in the kitchen and bath area. The home is centrally cooled with AC and heated with a wood stove and electric wall units. There is a detached 1,500 s.f. two-car garage with a bathroom, laundry room and tack/storage room. The 600 s.f. workshop has electrical outlets spaced along all walls. The property also features a steel barn with two large horse stalls complete with custom mangers, tack/feed/storage room, hay storage area with a roll-up door large enough to accommodate a squeeze for hay delivery. Connected to the barn are corrals constructed of pipe and sucker rod which extends around the front yard area of the home. Enjoy your front porch while you watch deer come to water every evening. Perfectly set up for horses or cattle. Runs about 10 head of cattle seasonally. The property features a microwave tower lease that provides supplemental monthly income of approximately $1,000/month. There are plans being considered for a master planned community on adjoining property called the Villages at Vigneto.
2 Bedroom Home in Benson - $675,000
