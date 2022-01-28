 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Benson - $89,990

Garden of Eden ! Lush mature landscaping for shade and privacy. Single owner 2 bedroom, 2 bath with spacious living area. Split bedroom plan. Ceiling fans. Detached storage shed. Yard fully fenced in chain link fencing. Grapefruit and orange trees loaded with fruit. Peach trees. Walk ways of paving stone. Trust is selling AS IS. Home has been well cared for and needs mostly some cosmetic care.Cash or VA financing only.

