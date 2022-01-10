This Home is beautiful, with room for animals, and a beautiful view of the San Pedro River Valley. This home is two story, that needs the lower level finnished. The top level has a beautiful poarch entry, and opens up to a welcoming country style home. It has a large family room as you enter, and a really large livingroom, that can also have a large dining table to enjoy family dinners, and it opens up to a beautiful poarch that has a view of the SanPedro River Valley. There are 2 large bedrooms, and a cozy, yet inviting kitchen, and a small eating area off the kitchen. There are nice french doors that go to the back deck, where the scenery is beautiful, and peaceful. Below this is a incompleted lower level. It is fraimed out, and waiting for your imagination. On the property is a large 2496 sqft shop. On the lower level is a fenced pool area. The pool was filled, but it could be dug out, or a new one put in. Lots of trees, and lots of room for your kids, grandkids, and animals. This one won't last.
2 Bedroom Home in Dudleyville - $630,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A downtown Tucson hotel built in the 1960s has been sold and will be converted into a 210-unit apartment complex.
- Updated
HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival organizers are working on new dates for Jon Batiste and jazz legend Herb Alpert, who both pulled out of the 2022 festival on Monday.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The hill is one of Tucson's most popular outdoor destinations, and not just for humans. A study tracking the city's urban bobcats shows that. Plus, the study has produced a few surprises for researchers about the cats' behaviors.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Get ready, more Krispy Kreme goodness is coming to Tucson.
- Updated
Tucsonan Allona Mulkey was crowned Ms. Arizona 2022 last October. Now, she's headed to Las Vegas in February to compete with nearly 50 other competitors for the national title of "United States of America's Ms."
- Updated
More people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arizona on Jan. 3, 2022 than any other day on record. Meanwhile, the omicron variant has established dominance.
- Updated
In April, Iturralde — a 6-foot-4-inch pitcher and catcher on the varsity as a sophomore — was diagnosed with Stage 4 testicular cancer.
- Updated
Authorities are looking for Yvette Garcia, 35, and a 2007 silver and black Hyundai Tucson with license plates RNA3B7A.
- Updated
The high court issues a broad ruling that will permanently change how Arizona's state budgets are adopted, and could end up empowering the minority party.
A 20-year-old was killed and a man in his 50s was injured when a fight escalated to gunfire on Tucson's south side.