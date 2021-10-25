 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Dudleyville - $630,000

This Home is beautiful, with room for animals, and a beautiful view of the San Pedro River Valley. This home is two story, that needs the lower level finnished. The top level has a beautiful poarch entry, and opens up to a welcoming country style home. It has a large family room as you enter, and a really large livingroom, that can also have a large dining table to enjoy family dinners, and it opens up to a beautiful poarch that has a view of the SanPedro River Valley. There are 2 large bedrooms, and a cozy, yet inviting kitchen, and a small eating area off the kitchen. There are nice french doors that go to the back deck, where the scenery is beautiful, and peaceful. Below this is a incompleted lower level. It is fraimed out, and waiting for your imagination. On the property is a large 2496 sqft shop. On the lower level is a fenced pool area. The pool was filled, but it could be dug out, or a new one put in. Lots of trees, and lots of room for your kids, grandkids, and animals. This one won't last.

