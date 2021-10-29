 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Eloy - $145,000

Brook Miller

Turn key auto mechanic shop plus residence. Two lots included in this sale 420 & 423 E Front Street. APN #'s 411-11-009 & 411-11-010. 1750 square foot commercial building on Front Street, 1050 square foot 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home on Orchid. Additional storage building in between the two. Substantial outdoor parking area. Operating as one of the only remaining auto repair shops in the area, existing equipment included in the sale. Too many items to list as existing shop has extensive inventory but a few of the items include (1 lift, glass bead blaster, parts washer, lathe, and so much more). Great owner user or investment property, current owner to vacate upon sale.

