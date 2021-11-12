 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $129,900

You have earned the right to enjoy your ''golden years'' and this is the right home for you!! Located close to the community swimming pool and not far from shopping and Interstate I-19 this is a must-see new offering for you. Other features include a walk-in shower in the bathroom, a new front door to greet your guests, all furniture/furnishings included, and recently installed shutters to make this home more inviting. HOA fees include water, sewer, trash pickup, roof, exterior painting, heat/AC units, water heater, & MORE! There is also community laundry facilities, shuffle board, and more!! Please do not hesitate!

