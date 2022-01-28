 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $132,900

Your vibrant active 55+ community awaits you with this 2 bedroom, 1 bath villa. With the exception of the outdoor patio furniture, ALL of the furniture and furnishings stay. Tiled floor in the main living area with newer carpet in the bedrooms. Full size dishwasher and gas range. Perfect for a winter retreat or year round oasis. Set back from the streets and offering privacy under the shade of mature trees. Add on shed with washer and dryer for your immediate convenience. HOA fees include water, sewer, trash, roof, most of the exterior painting, heat/AC units, water heater and more. Pool, shuffleboard and Green Valley Village shops nearby. When you use the Green Valley Recreation you will never be board.

