2 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $134,000

FOLLOW THE PATH TO THIS BEAUTIFUL & PRIVATE VILLA. ENCLOSED COURYARD IS SECLUDED/COMFORTABLE W/ENTRY GATE. ENTER COZY GREAT ROOM TO THIS GORGEOUS 2 BEDROOM UPGRADED VILLA. TILE FLOORING THROUGH OUT; NEWER WINDOWS & FANS. THE KITCHEN IS AMAZING W/NEWER APPLIANCES, COUNTER TOPS & BACKSPLASH. PEACEFUL COLOR PALATE IS INVITING. DECOR SHELVING ADDED. MAIN SUITE IS WARM W/ SOOTHING PAINT/DECOR & CONNECTING DOOR TO MAIN ENSUITE W/WALK IN TILE SHOWER, NEWER VANITY + CUSTOM LIGHTING. EXTRA BEDROOM/ GUESTS OR GREAT OFFICE SPACE. BACK PATIO IS ENCLOSED & GATED. PATIO STORAGE CLOSET W/NEWER WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. HOA COVERS WATER, TRASH, ROOF/HOT WATER HEATER. EASY & MORE TIME TO ENJOY LOCAL POOL/SPA, TRAILS & GREEN VALLEY AMENITES CLOSE BY. GVR IS NOT ATTACHED/IT IS AVAILABLE. *MAKE THE MOVE *

