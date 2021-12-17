FOLLOW THE PATH TO THIS BEAUTIFUL & PRIVATE VILLA. ENCLOSED COURYARD IS SECLUDED/COMFORTABLE W/ENTRY GATE. ENTER COZY GREAT ROOM TO THIS GORGEOUS 2 BEDROOM UPGRADED VILLA. TILE FLOORING THROUGH OUT; NEWER WINDOWS & FANS. THE KITCHEN IS AMAZING W/NEWER APPLIANCES, COUNTER TOPS & BACKSPLASH. PEACEFUL COLOR PALATE IS INVITING. DECOR SHELVING ADDED. MAIN SUITE IS WARM W/ SOOTHING PAINT/DECOR & CONNECTING DOOR TO MAIN ENSUITE W/WALK IN TILE SHOWER, NEWER VANITY + CUSTOM LIGHTING. EXTRA BEDROOM/ GUESTS OR GREAT OFFICE SPACE. BACK PATIO IS ENCLOSED & GATED. PATIO STORAGE CLOSET W/NEWER WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. HOA COVERS WATER, TRASH, ROOF/HOT WATER HEATER. EASY & MORE TIME TO ENJOY LOCAL POOL/SPA, TRAILS & GREEN VALLEY AMENITES CLOSE BY. GVR IS NOT ATTACHED/IT IS AVAILABLE. *MAKE THE MOVE *
2 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $134,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
“Some of our departments are having trouble just blocking and tackling right now. Just getting the basics done,” says Councilman Steve Kozachik.
- Updated
A commercial truck crossed the median into oncoming traffic, slamming into a pickup truck and killing the two people in it.
- Updated
Are you good at bargaining on the price of a new car? Under proposed legislation, if you pay less than the MSRP, you would get a permanent tax break from the state on the vehicle license tax.
- Updated
Starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend, Comet Leonard should appear at dusk low in the west to southwestern sky between the horizon and an unmistakably bright planet Venus.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Known for its breakfast burritos and flour tortillas, Anita Street Market may be ending its 40-year-run due to financial issues.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The Tucson rental market closes out the year with strong demand.
- Updated
Banner Health, Arizona's largest hospital network, is operating over capacity at several facilities and turning away surgeries that aren't medically necessary. Conditions are expected to only get worse in the next month.
- Updated
Check out all the holiday light opportunities around Tucson this December.
- Updated
Seen and heard from Champaign, Illinois, where the 11th-ranked Arizona Wildcats knocked off Illinois on Saturday afternoon.