 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $138,000

2 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $138,000

This Green Valley 2 Bed, 1 Bath desirable end unit has a beautiful front facing courtyard entrance. The master bedroom looks out onto the private patio boasting mature fruit trees and desert landscaping. Bright open floor plan highlights a kitchen with a large pantry, dining area, and living room. Close proximity to walking trails, dining, and shopping. HOA dues cover exterior maintenance, including roof replacement, hot water heater, AC Unit, furnace, pest, garbage, water, sewer, streets, and common area maintenance.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News