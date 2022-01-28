 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $142,900

2 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $142,900

Wonderful 2 bedroom villa. Great location for privacy. All full size appliances & dishwasher, Convection/Microwave. Newer Windows. Storage shed with full size stackable washer/Dryer. Updated bathroom. Minutes away from sparkling pool Walgreens, restaurants, shopping & amenities nearby. Community also features shuffle board, park areas & BBQ area. HOA covers maintenance including exterior paint, pest control, water & trash service. HVAC & water heater. Furnishings convey on SBOS. Move in ready!!

