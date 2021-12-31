 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $145,000

Lovely villa with beautiful light. Updated wooden looking tile floors throughout. Laundry & storage shed, with side by side washer/dryer. Great use of space with plenty of storage. Dedicated parking. Community pool a short stroll away. Beautifully landscaped walkways and parks feature mature shade trees, gathering places and beautiful desert plantings. HOA fee provides peace of mind and Includes roof, HVAC, landscape & pool maintenance, road paving, pest control, sewer and garbage fees. This home will not last so see it fast.

