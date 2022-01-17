 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $215,000

Luxury resort living at its best. This stunning 2 bedroom 2.5 bath unit is fully furnished and includes high-end finishes including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy mountain, golf course, and lake views from your patio. You will also have access to all of the Resort's many amenities. Your HOA fee covers all your normal house related expenses except for the property taxes. When you aren't enjoying this luxury unit, the unit can be rented through Canoa Ranch Resort .

