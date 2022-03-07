 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $335,000

2 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $335,000

A Las Campanas Beauty, Great Room Home (popular ''Rio'' floor plan), Welcoming Front Entry, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Den, Den/Office, Laundry Room and a Large 2 Car Garage. If you need space this home has it. Master Bath features a Soaking Tub with a separate Shower, Tile Floors, Granite Counter Tops, Oak Cabinets, Custom Paint, Ceiling Fans, Gutters and many more great features. A Large Homes Site, Nice Views of the Santa Rita Mountains from the Front Yard Seating Area. This Home would be great for entertaining. Furniture and Furnishing are being offered by a separate Bill of Sale. Must See this One!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News