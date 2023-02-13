This home is a showcase of glass across the open floorplan including many upgraded features. Included are a upgraded 4'' baseboards, bay window in the primary suite, 4 ft. garage extension, 2 ft. patio and nook extension and a split bedroom plan with a den. The expansive high 10' ceilings along with 8' interior doors make this home feel very open and spacious. Exterior features front and backyard landscaping, and gas drop to BBQ.(Rendering, photos, and videos are conceptual)
2 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $395,000
