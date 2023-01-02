This home is a showcase of glass across the home including bay windows in the Primary Suite. Included are a walk in shower and a split bedroom plan with a Den. The expansive high 10' ceilings along with 8' interior doors make this home feel spacious. Exterior features front and backyard landscaping, soft water loop pre-plumbing and gas drop to BBQ . The renderings are conceptional only and not an exact depiction of the final product.
2 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $425,000
