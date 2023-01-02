 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $448,000

This home is a showcase of glass across the home including bay windows in the primary suite and dining area. Included are walk in showers in both bathroms, and a split bedroom plan with a den. Dramatic 10' ceilings with 8 ' interior doors. Feeling both spacious and cozy! Exterior features front and backyard landscaping, soft water loop, pre plumbing and gas drop to BBQ.The rendering is conceptional only and may not depict the exact final product. Prices subject to change depending on design choices

