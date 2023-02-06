Beautiful 2 bedroom with den, open floor plan with many upgraded features. Full patio across rear of home, 4' garage extension, 8' interior doors and 10' ceilings, and the large master closet is always a favorite. Lots of natural light from all the windows across the back of the home framing the Santa Rita Mountain views! Front and backyard landscaping is included. This homes has it all!! (Rendering, photos, and videos are conceptual)
2 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $453,000
