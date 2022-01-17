 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $555,639

This beautiful 1991 sq. ft. Cimarron floorplan built by Fairfield Homes! Set back from Atascosa Peak Dr. at the Estates, providing privacy with expansive views of the Santa Rita Mountains on nearly an acre of land. This 2 bedroom/Den, 2 bath home has wonderful upgrades including 3 car garage with a 4 ft extension, bay window at owners suite and dining room, and a walk in master bath shower!

