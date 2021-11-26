 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $125,000

Great opportunity to own 5 plus acres of Horse Property surrounded by breathtaking Mountain Views! New HVAC installed recently. All new Low E Vinyl Windows & 2 car covered carport. Covered front deck, above ground pool, storage shed and screened in East facing Arizona Room is perfect for Desert nights. Interior laundry area with two large bedrooms and two bathrooms. The horses will love all the land to graze. Very private and peaceful setting to make your own!

