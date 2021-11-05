 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $129,900

2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $129,900

Welcome home and enjoy the peaceful serenity of this nice Marana property!!One acre lot for you to enjoy total privacy or to create your ranch style living you always wanted! This manufactured home offers 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths, welcoming and cozy living areas, dining area, and a great and bright kitchen. Front porch and deck, two carports and plenty of storage available. Pride of ownership is evident in this beautiful home and you will love the special touches throughout. This horse property has tons of potential....come view it and make it your own!!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News