Seller to accept or counter offers from $139,900-$144,900. Fantastic remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath single story home with a fresh palette inside & out. This home is light & bright with beautiful arched doorways. Turn-key with new: flooring, light fixtures, bathroom vanities, brushed nickel fixtures, new HVAC, new roof, dual pane windows, and so much more beautiful finishes throughout. Kitchen- complete with new stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry. Step outside into the low care landscaped backyard with desert plantings. This oversized yard has plenty of space to make it your own backyard paradise. There are 2 detached carport structures that will store 4 cars. Schedule a showing today! Owner is a licensed agent.
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $139,900
