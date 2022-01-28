 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $144,900

Spectacular remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath home ! The home is light & bright with an open floor plan. Turn-key with new: flooring, light fixtures, bathroom vanities, brushed nickel fixtures, new roof, new HVAC, new water heater, and so much more beautiful finishes throughout. Kitchen- complete with new stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry. The laundry room off of the kitchen is spacious and has shelving for storage or pantry. Step outside into the oversized yard that has plenty of space to make it your own backyard paradise. Make this your dream home! Owner is a licensed agent.

