Seller will accept or counter offers between $399,500 and $409,500. Highly sought after Desmond model in Saguaro Bloom Freedom, 55+ Active Adult Community! Better than new with a beautifully finished paver, turf, & gravel backyard. Upgrades galore including 12x24'' offset tile floors in living areas, upgraded carpet in bedrooms & office, and neutral gray paint throughout. Open floorplan with wide hallways & high ceilings. Convenient office located just inside front door. Stunning kitchen with quartz countertops, huge island with single bowl sink, walk-in pantry, SS appliances, 5 burner gas cooktop, 42'' upper cabinets w/ crown molding. & pullout shelves. Spacious master suite w/ 2 separate sinks & vanities & a large walk in closet w/ convenient pass through door to laundry room. Custom
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $399,500
