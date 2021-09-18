*Photos are of a Lincoln spec home. Interior packages, exterior elevation and colors may vary.* Come by to see this plan at Saguaro Bloom Freedom! Our 1-story Lincoln plan boasts 1,895 square feet with 2 beds, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage. This home comes with an electric range with microwave and dishwasher, granite countertops in kitchen and cultured marble in bathroom, 16 by 16 tile floors in wet areas, 36 birch flat panel cabinets, DuPure Ultra Filter Single Stage, LED disc lights and 9-foot ceilings!Steps away from the breathtaking Tucson Mountains, studded cliffs and stunning sunsets, abound in Northwest Marana lies the newest homes at D.R. Hortons premier Saguaro Bloom master planned community. Excited to announce Saguaro Bloom Freedom Homes a Gated active adult (55+) community a lifestyle with you in mind. Beautifully designed, Spanish influenced homes with four open floor plans to choose from, all with 2 car garage. Our active adult lifestyle offers an array of amenities, close proximity to shopping and dining. Each home is Energy Star certified and comes with a builder warranty. Call today for an appointment!Freedom Homes are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions.Prices, plans, features, materials and options are subject to change without notice.REV 2/28/20
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $411,620
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The restaurant chain sells steakburgers, hot dogs and custard treats. This will be its fourth location in Tucson.
- Updated
Two people were killed when a man driving the wrong way on Interstate 10 near Picacho Peak crashed into another vehicle.
- Updated
Tucson police are investigating the shooting death of a 25-year-old man.
- Updated
While summer is not Tucson's prime time for restaurant openings, a few standouts such as Janet & Ray's have recently graced our city. Here's a roundup of all the new restaurants in Tucson.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The water savings from fallowing by farmers along the Colorado River in Southern California will save up to 180,000 acre feet of water.
- Updated
The Youniverse Selfie Museum in Tucson, Arizona is celebrating its grand opening on September 15. The selfie museum has nearly 50 handmade photo sets, including horror displays, to help create a lifetime of photographic memories.
- Updated
Records related to the election review by Cyber Ninjas — the firm Senate Republicans hired — are public, the court held in rejecting lawmakers' effort to keep them secret.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Real fears exist that the two big lakes on the drying Colorado River could fall so low that no water could be taken from them, Arizona water director Tom Buschatzke recently told a private conference, reports say.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Kelly Walker, who operates Viva Coffee Shop in Tucson, portrays himself as a masculine protector of the persecuted, but he has thrived on above-the-law intimidation over pandemic policies, columnist writes.