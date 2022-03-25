 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $414,900

Fantastic 2/2.5 in Saguaro Bloom. This home has a great layout! The front bedroom is perfect for visiting guests or live in family members with large walk in closet and bathroom right in the room. The front of the home has a den with a large closet as well. Split floorplan has the Master bedroom is in the back with double vanities and a large walk in closet. off the master you have a door that connects straight to the laundry room for added convenience. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets, quartz countertops throughout and full stainless steel appliance package including refrigerator. Nice sized backyard with landscaping front and back. Great location close to tons of shopping, dining, restaurants and easy access to I-10 Freeway.

