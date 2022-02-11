Fantastic 2/2.5 in Saguaro Bloom. This home has a great layout! The front bedroom is perfect for visiting guests or live in family members with large walk in closet and bathroom right in the room. The front of the home has a den with a large closet as well. Split floorplan has the Master bedroom is in the back with double vanities and a large walk in closet. off the master you have a door that connects straight to the laundry room for added convenience. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets, quartz countertops throughout and full stainless steel appliance package including refrigerator. Nice sized backyard with landscaping front and back. Great location close to tons of shopping, dining, restaurants and easy access to I-10 Freeway.
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $419,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
It's expected to create 137 new homes but residents opposed it for years, saying new homes would destroy the surrounding landscape and change the character of the neighborhood near South La Cholla Boulevard. and West 36th Street.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tucson archeologist Deni Seymour says she has found hundreds of 16th century artifacts from the Coronado Expedition at an unexpected spot in Southern Arizona. “It sure sounds like she has a really exciting site,” says another Coronado researcher.
- Updated
Tucson police found the 59-year-old victim in a parking lot with gunshot trauma on Saturday morning.
- Updated
Martin Villalobos was found Sunday in a long, shallow hole in the ground, four days after crashing his new dirt bike and hurting himself to the point where he couldn’t get up.
Seen and heard: Mike Bibby absorbs Arizona-ASU, Wildcats show signs of 'early December' team and add another Pac-12 POW
- Updated
Seen and heard from the No. 4-ranked Arizona Wildcats’ 91-79 win over rival Arizona State on Monday night in Tempe.
- Updated
"I remember playing in little youth basketball tournaments at McKale Center. Coming back now is definitely a dream come true because my dream school has always been the U of A."
- Updated
A state Senate panel approved a measure Thursday that could result in the U.S. again suing Arizona over its laws dealing with illegal immigration.
- Updated
A man, who officials say presented a "lethal threat," was shot to death by police following a standoff on Interstate 10, north of Tucson.
- Updated
A 56-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into a car that was making a left turn on Tucson's east side Tuesday.
- Updated
A 73-year-old woman and 75-year-old man died in an apparent murder-suicide in their home on Tucson's east side, police said.