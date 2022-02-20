*Photos are of a Lincoln spec home. Interior packages, exterior elevation and colors may vary.* Come by to see this plan at Saguaro Bloom Freedom! Our 1-story Lincoln plan boasts 1,895 square feet with 2 beds, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage. This home comes with an electric range with microwave and dishwasher, granite countertops in kitchen and cultured marble in bathroom, 16 by 16 tile floors in wet areas, 36 birch flat panel cabinets, DuPure Ultra Filter Single Stage, LED disc lights and 9-foot ceilings!Steps away from the breathtaking Tucson Mountains, studded cliffs and stunning sunsets, abound in Northwest Marana lies the newest homes at D.R. Hortons premier Saguaro Bloom master planned community. Excited to announce Saguaro Bloom Freedom Homes a Gated active adult (55+) community a lifestyle with you in mind. Beautifully designed, Spanish influenced homes with four open floor plans to choose from, all with 2 car garage. Our active adult lifestyle offers an array of amenities, close proximity to shopping and dining. Each home is Energy Star certified and comes with a builder warranty. Call today for an appointment!Freedom Homes are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions.Prices, plans, features, materials and options are subject to change without notice.REV 2/28/20
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $424,894
