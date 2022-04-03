 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $444,000

Open house - Sunday April 3rd - 1 to 3pm. Beautiful move in ready Aurora floorplan home available now - Golf views and mountain views in this turnkey home. On 2nd Fairway. Professionally painted inside with custom colors, upgraded kitchen with granite counters/ tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances, Separate great room - open floorplan. Master has a brand new bathroom/shower - custom vanities. Floor tile throughout. 2nd bedroom can be an office - currently set up with a murphy bed and desk. Plantation shutters. Enjoy your views in the warmth of your cozy firepit in the back. Garage has a little workshop area. Epoxy garage floor and extra storage cabinets. 2020 new HVAC / water heater. Furnishings are available on a separate bill of sale.

