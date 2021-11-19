Del Webb 55+ Community. Pulte Hideaway 2b/2b floor plan on a Premium Professionally Landscaped Corner Lot backs up to Greenbelt, Walking Path & Mountain Views comes with many upgrades:18'' Diagonal laid Tile Floor includes 3 flat Screen TVs, Finished 4' Extended Garage, Side Entry Door, Tankless Water Heater, Soft Water System; Extended Laundry Room option w/Separate Outlet for extra Appliance, CAT-6 Data Cabinet, Built-in Alder Wood Cabinets, Utility Sink & Washer/Dryer set; Master Bedroom has Bay Window, Ceiling Fan & Flat Screen TV, Master Bathroom has Seat in Shower, Dual Vanities & Walk-in Closet; Great Room has Built-in AV center with Glass Shelves, 80'' Flat Screen TV, Remote Controlled Ceiling Fan & Floor Outlet; French Doors lead into Extended Covered Patio w/Paver Extension from
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $470,000
