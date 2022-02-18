 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $475,000

Blue Agave at Dove Mountain! Like new 3 year old home with spacious great rm. Gourmet kitchen has upgraded maple staggered cabinets, granite counter tops, 5- burner, gas cooktop, oven/micro combo, tiled backsplash & walk-in pantry. Primary ensuite has a large walk-in closet with access to laundry room, dual sinks with granite countertops & walk-in shower. Upgrades include: Coffered ceiling in Foyer & Master Suite, 8' interior doors thru out, recessed lighting in great room & primary bedroom, two-tone paint, gas for BBQ ,ceiling fans. Owned solar system makes electric bill very low. Aqua Pure whole house water system. To help with allergies the HVAC has a Lennox UV light air filter that removes 99.9% of contaminates. Electric vehicle charging station included! Perfect second home!

