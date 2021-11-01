 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $475,000

Gorgeous horse property with breathtaking views sitting on 4.9 acres located in the highly desirable Marana neighborhood. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home can easily be converted back into 3 bedrooms. Interior features include high ceilings, breakfast nook, dining area, walk in pantry, walk in closets and so much more! In the backyard you will find spectacular panoramic mountain views, a great deal of natural desert, RV parking space available and NO HOA. This home really has it all! Schedule your showing today

