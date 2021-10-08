 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $499,950

2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $499,950

Beautiful 2 bedrooms, plus a Den with French doors leading into the open floor-plan and tile throughout, 8 foot doors, granite countertops along with large owners suite has ample space, with 2 walk in closets and plenty of storage. Located in the Gated Community of Dove Mountain. Enjoy hanging out on the covered patio and in your large yard and sparkling pool. This property shows like a model home and offers plenty of upgrades and has been meticulously maintained. Be sure to check out the virtual tour.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News