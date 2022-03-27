 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $529,900

You will love the updates to the MEDFORD floor plan with 2061 sq ft; 2BR/2BA and DEN. 2 car garage w/Storage Cabinets. Spacious Living Room & Dining Room; A DEN with 2 large windows; Guest Bedroom & Guest Bath w/Solotube; Laundry Room leading to garage. Large Master Bedroom w/Room for any size bed, Walk-In Closet and Master Bath w/Double Vanities. Fabulous Family Room w/Stacked Stone Gas Fireplace, Ceramic Tile and Ceiling Fan/Light. Entertainer's Kitchen w/Granite Counter Tops, Island w/Bar Style Seating & Pendant Lighting, Extended Wood Cabinets and All Black Appliances included. Screened in Patio leads to Pool-Sized backyard. Fully fenced and Gated. Wait till you see the VIEWS. This is your next home.

