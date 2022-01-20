 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $539,000

Welcome home to this fabulous home nestled in the amazing Dove Mountain Community! You are immediately greeted with a spacious paver courtyard with park views. Upon entering you will find beautiful neutral paint tones, a spacious great room with beautiful tile flooring and coffered ceiling in the foyer! This home is sure to impress with mountain views from nearly every window! The upgraded recessed lighting in the immaculate kitchen creates ambiance. The kitchen boasts staggered white cabinetry with crown molding, upgraded under cabinet lighting with built-in SS Whirlpool appliances, including a five burner gas stove. The upgraded walk-in pantry is perfect with plenty of shelving! Stunning granite counters, with accent tile backsplash are sure to impress. The oversized island with a

