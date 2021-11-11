 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $539,000

Fantastic Santa Rosa home - Open floor plan with great lights and views. Situated on the 8th fairway - come and enjoy a relaxing evening by the firepit - The updated gourmet kitchen equipped with a wine cooler and stoned accent island is a nice touch. Updated granite master bathroom with dual sinks. Upgraded guest bathroom, this home is move in ready. Extended garage, Newer Trane AC system, New Water heater. Stainless steel kitchen appliances are included as well as Maytag pedestal washer/dryer. Quiet location, close to second gate entrance for easy in and out access. Furnishing and art work can be purchased on separate bill of sale.

