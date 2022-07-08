 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $569,000

Stunning 2 bed and 2 full bath, semi-custom home in the highly desirable Del Webb Community at Dove Mountain. This home was built in 2019 on a premium lot with mountain views and a greenbelt behind the home with no neighbors behind you. Kitchen has granite counter tops and island, stainless steel appliances with a built-in oven and microwave, 5 burner gas cook top, and a large walk-in pantry. The primary bedroom has mountain views, walk-in shower, double vanity, and a spacious walk-in closet. The patio has custom laid pavers, artificial grass, decorative rock, and a water fountain. The Del Webb HOA includes pool, spa, tennis court, community center with full kitchen and exercise facilities. Come see this impressive home and all that the community has to offer.

