 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $575,000

2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $575,000

Outstanding Cul-De-Sac property on a large lot, Santa Barbara floorplan highly sought after with lots of extra features through out ., Den with enhanced ceilings with lots of light, Double enhanced ceiling in primary suite with large closet space, Garage has enough room to store a golf cart including the cars, Great backyard to entertain or just enjoy quiet evenings, lots of gorgeous wood cabinetry in the kitchen which opens up to the living room, Formal Dining Area, Laundry room has lots of cabinets and storage space

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News