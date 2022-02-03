 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $585,000

2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $585,000

Built in 2020, this ''like new'' 2 bed, 2 bath+den home in the 55+ community of Del Webb at Dove Mountain is now on the market! Come inside to discover a neutral palette, tile flooring, and huge windows letting in lots of natural light. Entertain guests in the great room w/ wet bar. Eat-in kitchen features quartz counters, a plethora of white cabinets w/crown moulding, SS appliances, tile backsplash, recessed/pendant lighting, and an island w/ breakfast bar. The flexible den w/French doors is ideal for a home office. The main bedroom boasts a large ensuite w/ dual sinks, and a spacious walk-in closet. Enjoy relaxing afternoons in the backyard with covered patio, a fireplace, turf, mountain views and plenty of space and privacy. Community offers a req room, pool, and many more amenities.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News