Mattamy 2017 PERALTA model, 2 Bedroom + office, 3 bath, 1810 sq. ft. home has it ALL! Sparkling pool, Ramada, Rooftop patio with sunrise & sunset views, 12-foot sliding back patio doors which brings the indoors/outdoors on those Tucson days and evenings. Upgraded LOT with desert /wash area behind the home, so no rear neighbors!!! The brick paved driveway & courtyard with custom wrought iron entry gate & water feature. The interior is so immaculate with a split bedroom plan, plantation shutters, ceiling fans, neutral paint, and beautiful ceramic tile with a wood look! The gourmet kitchen boasts a 5-burner gas cooktop/hood, Large granite island for any gourmet Chef tastes! Upgraded Maple 42'' cabinetry w/custom backsplash, double ovens, microwave, with Island with ample bar seating
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $598,000
