OPEN HOUSE Sat 11/20 - Sunday 11/21 - 1 to 3pm both days.Come and see this beautiful southwest flair napa floorplan home in heritage highlands - Fantastic views of the tortolita mountains and 16th fairway.This house will greet you with warm colors , eat in kitchen and separate great room/dining room retreat. Relax in the great room by the stackstone fireplace and enjoy the views. 2 bedroom / 2 bath + den/office. Double walking closets in master with large master bath with separate sinks/shower/bath. Spacious home.Flagstone patio with bbq grill for entertaining outdoor dinners. Back Patio gets shade in the afternoon. Gated front courtyard. Tons of storage - great laundry room.Most furnishing can be available on separate bill of sale.
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $599,000
