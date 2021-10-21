 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $609,000

Love to entertain? Heated pool for year round use, outdoor kitchen, private backyard & outstanding views. Attractive facade w/stone accents, low maintenance desert landscape, and 2 car garage! Inside you will find 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, spacious dining & living area w/gorgeous engineered wood floors, a den w/elegant French doors, modern light fixtures, and neutral palette throughout. The Chef Lux kitchen option with soft close cabinets and roll out drawers offers ample white cabinetry, a walk-in pantry, quartz counters, upgraded SS appliances, and an eat-in island. The primary bedroom features a bay window providing ample natural light, plush carpeting, luxurious ensuite with drop in tub, separate shower & large walk in closet. Built-in laundry, large room & extra pantry & storage.

