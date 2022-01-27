 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $620,000

2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $620,000

This home is truly a treasure! Nestled in the AZ desert surrounded by breathtaking views of the Tortolita and Catalina Mountains! Secured in the gated community in Dove Mountain. It offers exquisite curb appeal with an upgraded elevation plus upgrades galore. Entering the 2 bd, 2 ba, den, 2 car garage home, you are introduced to spectacular porcelain ''plank'' tile throughout. Gourmet kitchen complete with a large granite island with breakfast bar, upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, Blanco single bowl sink, SS appliances, pull out shelves and drawers w/ soft close feature, above and below cupboard lighting, 5 burner gas cooktop and a wall oven. Boasting an open floor plan home offers a bronze package, 5 in. baseboards, beautiful den showcasing gorgeous French doors entering into the

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News