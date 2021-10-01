 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $625,000

Stunning 2017 Mattamy PERALTA, 2 Bedroom + Den, 3 bath, 1810 sq. ft. home has it ALL! Sparkling blue pool, Ramada, Rooftop patio, 12-foot sliding back patio doors which brings the indoors/outdoors on those awesome Tucson days and evenings. Rear fencing enables views of the natural desert behind the home. When you drive up to this spectacular home, you will see a brick paved driveway & courtyard, custom wrought iron entry gate and an attractive water feature. The interior looks brand new, with plantation shutters, ceiling fans, split bedroom plan, neutral paint, and beautiful ceramic tile with a wood look! The gourmet kitchen boasts a 5-burner gas cooktop & hood, upgraded 42'' Maple cabinetry & custom backsplash, double ovens, microwave, oversized granite island with ample bar seating.

