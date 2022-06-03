 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $634,000

  • Updated

Exquisite property located in the gated community of Golden Barrel Place at Dove Mountain. The ''LOOKOUT'' model has been wonderfully crafted, turnkey move in ready and on a large, very private corner lot bordered by a wash and saguaro studded Tortolita Mountain views.Impressive brick paved XL driveway and front porch lead into an open concept living room, dinning area, den w/ beautiful French doors, kitchen, a walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, XL island, and a laundry room with abundant storage areas. Wood look tile flooring, custom lighting, impressive sealed garage flooring w/ a bonus overhead storage, private backyard w/ stunning Tortola mountain views.

