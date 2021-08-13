 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $645,000

Gorgeous home available in beautiful Dove Mountain! Views and Privacy at its Best, just down the road from the Ritz Carlton. This outstanding premium, over-sized corner lot has exquisite curb appeal, desert landscape and a 2-car garage with paver driveway. This Energy Star home is sure to impress! From the moment you enter this captivating open floor plan, the view through the enormous 16' double slider delivers the most unexpected mountain views of the Picture Rocks.The home is filled with natural light and tile flooring throughout. A large dining room easily accommodates an over-sized table for holiday entertaining. Spectacular gourmet kitchen features beautiful maple cabinets with crown moulding, granitecounters, high-end SS appliances and center island with breakfast bar.

