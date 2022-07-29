 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $645,000

  • Updated

Impressive Former Sycamore Model Mattamy Home in the Sought After Gated Community of Golden Barrel Place at Dove Mountain. This Home Boasts Over $160,000 In High-End Upgrades. Open Concept Spilt Bedroom w/ High Ceilings & Lots of Natural Light. The Gorgeous Gourmet Kitchen Showcases a Central Island, Modern Pendant Lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances Including a 5-Burner Gas Cooktop, Quartz Countertops, Customed Tiled Backsplash, Stylish Vent Hood, Under Cabinet Lighting, Upgraded Cabinetry w/ Crown Molding & Walk-In Pantry. The Owner's Suite Features Coffered Ceilings, a Luxurious Tiled Shower w/ Rain Showerhead, Walk-In Closet & Eye-Catching Executive Height Dual Vanity. Enclosed Den w/ Glass French Doors & Gorgeous Accent Tiled Wall Provides a Quiet Sanctuary.

Be the first to know

