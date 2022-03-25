 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $649,000

Corner lot with open space behind, and views of the Tortolita Mountains. 2bed+ den, open great room style. Pursuit floor plan with 10' ceilings and 8' interior doors. Gorgeous kitchen with two ovens, a gas cooktop, elegant granite counters, dove-tail/slow close cabinets with under cabinet lighting. Refrigerator included! Wet-bar with wine fridge also included. Primary bathroom offers a walk-in shower and large closet. Bow window in the Primary bedroom. Tile everywhere except the bedrooms. Extra air-conditioned storage room or potential wine room. 50amp car charger outlet in the garage. Built-in speakers, soft water system, gas stub in the back yard. Washer and dryer included!

